Triad Investment Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Triad Investment Management owned 0.23% of Special Opportunities Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 311,573 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

