Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,216. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

