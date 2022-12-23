Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,083 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 549% compared to the typical volume of 2,788 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,929 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 21,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

