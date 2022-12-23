Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $941.24

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 941.24 ($11.43) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.03). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 980 ($11.90), with a volume of 17,920 shares.

TRCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.40) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £291.63 million and a PE ratio of 19,400.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 931.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 941.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

In other news, insider Liz Richards acquired 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,363.34).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

