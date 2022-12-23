Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

TTC opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

