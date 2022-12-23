Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Michael East Buys 27,149 Shares of Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Michael East purchased 27,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,578.80 ($21,864.97).
Top Shelf International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.
About Top Shelf International
