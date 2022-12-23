Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Michael East Buys 27,149 Shares of Stock

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Michael East purchased 27,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,578.80 ($21,864.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd engages in the production, marketing, and selling of NED Australian Whisky and Grainshaker Hand Made Vodka spirit products in Australia. It also provides canning, bottling, and contract packaging services to third party beverage manufacturers; and produces Australian agave spirit.

