Toncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.48 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00014264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.20 billion and $46.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42181141 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $54,665,910.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

