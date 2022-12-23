TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Trading 7.6% Higher

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 36,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 310,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

