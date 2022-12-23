Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,889. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 171.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 437,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 284.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 156,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

