Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TWI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 742,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,889. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.24.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
