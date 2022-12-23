Timothy Smokoff Sells 11,900 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,814. The firm has a market cap of $291.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

