Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.38

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $33.02. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 24,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $269.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 33.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,527 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

