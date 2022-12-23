thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.69

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.69 ($6.05) and traded as high as €5.84 ($6.21). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €5.78 ($6.15), with a volume of 2,413,835 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.43) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.43) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

