Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Threshold has a total market cap of $161.31 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01613329 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $5,212,078.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

