Thor Explorations’ (THX) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Thor Explorations’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE THX opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$154.63 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

