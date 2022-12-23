The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Boosted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 860,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.