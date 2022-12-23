The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

