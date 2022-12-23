The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,806. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

