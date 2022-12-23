The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 0.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $71.46. 39,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

