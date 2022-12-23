The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $188.17 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.