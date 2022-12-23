The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $234.93 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

