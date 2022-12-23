The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.87.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $334.34 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $535.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average is $349.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.