The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $334,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

