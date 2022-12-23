Tezos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $739.49 million and $11.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007612 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00026673 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007622 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,176,404 coins and its circulating supply is 920,743,948 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
