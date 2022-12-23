Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises about 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

