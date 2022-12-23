Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

