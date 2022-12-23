Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.54 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $35.54 million and approximately $311,091.41 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00008913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

