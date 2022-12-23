TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.81 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $207.48 million and $8.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070211 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053161 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008045 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021713 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,910,756 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,104,760 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
