Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.19 ($0.11). Tern shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 427,142 shares.
Tern Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of £30.17 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.09.
Tern Company Profile
Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.
Further Reading
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.