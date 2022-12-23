Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.19 ($0.11). Tern shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 427,142 shares.

Tern Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £30.17 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.09.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

