Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

