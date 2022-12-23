Tellor Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.42 million and $3.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.94 or 0.00082765 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.44 or 0.05362428 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00498940 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29562420 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
