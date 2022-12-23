Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
NYSE:VIV opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.78.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
