Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

