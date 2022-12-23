TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1 %

TEL stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.