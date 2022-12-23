Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,123,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,124,935.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 193,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 755,942 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

