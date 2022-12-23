Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TNGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 193,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 755,942 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
