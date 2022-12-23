Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 284,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 565,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

TLOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

