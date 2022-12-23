TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.70) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.31% from the company’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.78 ($6.15). The company had a trading volume of 631,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.74. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €25.34 ($26.96).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

