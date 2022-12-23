Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $81.04 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $81.04 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00604416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00265644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,468,977 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

