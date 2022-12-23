Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 39,538 shares.

Symphony International Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 26.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.11.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

