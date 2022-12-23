Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.40

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $35.01. Surmodics shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 37,199 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Surmodics Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,392.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
