Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.30.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.88 on Friday, hitting C$11.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.74.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

