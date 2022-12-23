Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.79. Super Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 18 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

About Super Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Super Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 101.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.