Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.79. Super Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 18 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Super Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.