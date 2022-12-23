Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 5,880 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RUN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 4,248,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

