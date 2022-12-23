Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.20. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1,181 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
