Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) vs. Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Head to Head Contrast

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.72 $2.83 million N/A N/A Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $570.89 million 1.16 $362.12 million N/A N/A

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III 28.96% 8.98% 7.15% Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mill City Ventures III beats Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

