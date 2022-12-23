Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $5.98 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00035584 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $827,032.99 and approximately $70,155.87 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $898.03 or 0.05344239 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00500600 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.11 or 0.29660801 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

