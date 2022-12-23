Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $5.95

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $823,078.23 and $103,732.44 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00035333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

