Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $19.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.29 or 0.07238461 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031163 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070091 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053052 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021653 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,337,077 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.