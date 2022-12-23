Stratis Market Cap Reaches $63.95 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $63.95 million and $16.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.31 or 0.07267078 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00031897 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070335 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053548 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022272 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,314,829 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
