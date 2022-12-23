STP (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.54 Million

STP (STPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. STP has a market cap of $49.70 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02810676 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,243,536.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

