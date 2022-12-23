StockNews.com Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,944,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

