StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

